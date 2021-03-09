Back

'Mentaiko' along S'pore reservoir edge are golden apple snails' pink eggs

Listed among the top 100 most invasive species in the world.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 09, 2021, 05:08 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

You might have seen these pink lumps along water channels or by the edge of water bodies in some of the parks and reservoirs in Singapore.

Photo by Anne Yong/Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

Golden apple snails' eggs scattered all over the edge of reservoir

And even if you did, you might not have seen as many as what one person, Anne Yong, saw at the bank of a reservoir, which has caused quite a buzz even among nature lovers.

The bright pink eggs scattered indiscriminately on all the rocks can be a rather alarming sight to some.

Yong who took the photos said that the sight gave her "goosebumps" and she has not seen such a large cluster of snail eggs before.

One commenter described the eggs as "aliens from outer space".

Photo by Anne Yong/Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

The eggs look very much like mentaiko, which is edible and made from the roe of fish.

Yong also captured an egret at the reservoir looking nonchalantly at the pink eggs by the bank.

Photo by Anne Yong/Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

Photo by Anne Yong/Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

Among top 100 most invasive species in the world

The notorious golden apple snail (Pomacea canaliculata) is native to South America.

The species likely entered Singapore's natural habitats through the aquarium trade in the 1980s.

The species can lay eggs in clusters of up to 1,000 eggs and this allows them to out-compete native species of apple snails, which lay eggs in smaller quantities.

Golden apple snails were introduced to Asia as a potential source of food but the species has become a major pest in rice fields.

When left uncontrolled, this highly invasive species can lead to more than 50 per cent yield loss.

They are listed among the top 100 most invasive species in the world.

Top image by Anne Yong/Nature Society Singapore Facebook group

Jaime Teo fined S$65,000 for underpaying Twelve Cupcakes foreign employees S$98,900 over 3 years

The money owed to the workers has still not been paid.

March 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Chantalle Ng shares audition footage for 'My Star Bride' in rare behind-the-scenes peek

Fans noted that her accent and acting have improved from the clips.

March 09, 2021, 04:30 PM

Sunset seen by Yew Tee residents looks like Armageddon or scene at end of beautiful movie

Fireball.

March 09, 2021, 04:28 PM

1 female guest per group dines free at Pan Pacific Hotels restaurants from Mar. 8 - 12, 2021

With a minimum of two adult diners.

March 09, 2021, 04:17 PM

6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 9, no community cases

Further updates will be shared later in the evening.

March 09, 2021, 03:41 PM

Girl, 16, missing for more than 10 days since Feb. 26, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

March 09, 2021, 03:28 PM

University student asks Shanmugam if S'pore is ready for a female PM

The question was asked during a Tembusu Forum held on March 8, International Women's Day.

March 09, 2021, 03:13 PM

French student, 13, admits lying about being shown Prophet Muhammad pics by teacher who later got beheaded

She had lied to stop her father from finding out about her truancy.

March 09, 2021, 02:59 PM

7 vehicles caught by M'sian authorities for having modified horns with 'rhythmic tones'

The drivers could face a possible jail sentence or a fine.

March 09, 2021, 02:22 PM

Black & white photo strips at retro photobooth for S$4 each at The Projector

Located in Golden Mile Tower.

March 09, 2021, 02:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.