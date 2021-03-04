Singles can apply for HDB rental flat without finding flatmate first in pilot: MND

Under an alternative pilot Joint Singles Scheme (JSS) model, Singaporean singles above the age of 35 will be able to apply for a public rental flat without having to find a flatmate to apply with, said Minister of State Faishal Ibrahim in his Committee of Supply speech in Parliament on Mar. 4.

Singles can apply for rental flats without finding flatmate first

Under current regulations, two or more singles may jointly apply for a public rental flat.

They are encouraged to apply with someone they know, or approach HDB to help source for a flatmate.

However, acknowledging that some singles may find difficulty in searching for another single flatmate to apply for a rental flat with, the alternative model to be introduced will allow the individual to apply without having to find a flatmate first.

According to MND, HDB will appoint a social service agency as the operator to manage these rental flats, including the flat sharing arrangements.

Faishal added that the social service agencies managing the flats will have better expertise to match singles of similar profiles as well.

The operator will assist to mediate any issues and arrange for flat mates to move to other flats, if necessary.

Eligibility

To be eligible to apply for a flat under the Public Rental Scheme as a single, the individual and the listed occupier must both be Singaporean citizens and single.

To qualify as a single, the individual must be:

Unmarried and at least 35 years old, or

Divorced or legally separated from spouse, with legal documents, and at least 35 years old, or

Widowed or orphaned, with at least one parent being a Singaporean citizen or Permanent Resident before their death.

Tenants under the pilot model projected to roll out later this year will be subject to the same eligibility conditions.

More details will be shared by HDB at a later date.

Top image via Darren Soh/Facebook