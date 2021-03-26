Phuket expected to allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated foreign visitors from July, 2021

Foreign travellers who have gotten Covid-19 vaccine jabs will most likely be allowed entry to Phuket without quarantine from Jul. 1, 2021.

Approved by authorities

According to Bangkok Post, Phuket's Deputy governor Pichet Panapong said the infectious diseases committee approved the proposal on Wednesday (Mar. 24).

Panapong had said then that Phuket has been without new Covid-19 cases for 89 days, and was in "urgent need for foreign tourists" to stimulate the economy and tourism sector.

He added that they had over 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines ready to inoculate the local population – in compliance with the "Sandbox" scheme – a new pilot program to reopen Phuket and other destinations by the Andaman Sea to foreign visitors.

Under the "sandbox" plan, those visiting without quarantine would have their movements tracked using the Covid-19 tracing mobile application (ThailandPlus) while on the island, said Panapong.

Other measures would include showing a vaccine certificate, vaccine passport or IATA travel pass, and taking a PCR test at the airport, reported the Bangkok Post.

According to Bangkok Post, the government is expected to "give the green light" today (March 26) to allow tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to visit Phuket without undergoing the mandated quarantine period from July onwards.

What's next

According to the Nation Thailand, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that aside from Phuket, Pattaya would also be privy to a similar reopening scheme.

Other "sandboxes" are expected in places like Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani by Oct. 1, 2021.

Top image by Alexandre Barbosa via Unsplash