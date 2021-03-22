Back

People in the Philippines take 'proof of delivery' to new level

For fun.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 22, 2021, 12:33 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Online shoppers will know that delivery men will have to take photo evidence to prove that the goods have reached the right destination.

Some delivery men and receivers in the Philippines have taken this otherwise mundane step to a new level, turning it into a photo shoot.

Photos circulating on social media show the receivers posing with their items for their delivery men.

via Asians/Facebook

via Asians/Facebook

via Asians/Facebook

This trend apparently started late last year.

According to GMA news online, one shopper named Joyceeh Epino even prepared a backdrop for the "proof of delivery" photo shoot.

She explained to GMA that she had been feeling frustrated by how unprepared she looked each time the delivery man arrived.

Another reason for doing this is to "[spread] love and good vibes" during this troubled period, she added.

Photo via Joyceeh Epino/Facebook.

According to TripZilla, one John Carlo Ison's Facebook post of him posing with his Zalora's order garnered over 39,000 shares.

"I look strange every time I receive a delivery. But today, I didn’t let that happen! When I got a text that I had a new delivery, I made sure to prepare this time around."

Photo via John Carlo Ison/Facebook.

Top photos via Asians/Facebook

 

 

Study finds 23% of S'pore consumers don't trust businesses' sustainability claims

32 per cent of consumers say they would make their decisions based on product sustainability and its environmental impact.

March 22, 2021, 04:58 PM

83 being investigated after alleged drinking, smoking, & singing in office & shophouse units in S'pore

Investigations into all four cases are ongoing.

March 22, 2021, 04:13 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 22, 2021, all imported

Further updates in the evening.

March 22, 2021, 03:38 PM

Elderly folks in S'pore make cute TikTok dance video, get rave reviews & over 300,000 views

Adorable.

March 22, 2021, 03:27 PM

Taiwan authorities: 'Zhang Salmon Dream' still has 1 chance left to change his name back

A short-lived nightmare.

March 22, 2021, 03:11 PM

S'pore driver gets out of vehicle, uses himself to reserve parking space at Whampoa

He also appeared to block a car that arrived first.

March 22, 2021, 02:01 PM

8 different places to access the Rail Corridor (Central) trail at Upper Bukit Timah

Time for a weekend trek.

March 22, 2021, 12:02 PM

China touts Alaska meeting with US as major win, netizens awed at China's comeback since 1901

They appear to be gleeful at the U.S.' relative decline too.

March 22, 2021, 11:26 AM

16-year-old student writes ST forum letter saying women should do NS to boost S'pore's birth rate

The letter said that NS should be 'compulsory' for women.

March 22, 2021, 11:20 AM

Loyang Ave accident cyclist who died identified as aircraft technician, aged 31, from the Philippines

His wife and sons are in the Philippines.

March 22, 2021, 05:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.