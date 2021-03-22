People in the Philippines take 'proof of delivery' to new level

Online shoppers will know that delivery men will have to take photo evidence to prove that the goods have reached the right destination.

Some delivery men and receivers in the Philippines have taken this otherwise mundane step to a new level, turning it into a photo shoot.

Photos circulating on social media show the receivers posing with their items for their delivery men.

This trend apparently started late last year.

According to GMA news online, one shopper named Joyceeh Epino even prepared a backdrop for the "proof of delivery" photo shoot.

She explained to GMA that she had been feeling frustrated by how unprepared she looked each time the delivery man arrived.

Another reason for doing this is to "[spread] love and good vibes" during this troubled period, she added.

According to TripZilla, one John Carlo Ison's Facebook post of him posing with his Zalora's order garnered over 39,000 shares.

"I look strange every time I receive a delivery. But today, I didn’t let that happen! When I got a text that I had a new delivery, I made sure to prepare this time around."

Top photos via Asians/Facebook