New pâtisserie in Bedok offers desserts & pastries from ex-Michelin pastry team members

Second outlet.

Mandy How | March 22, 2021, 06:20 PM

One year after their first brick and mortar store at Paya Lebar, Pâtisserie CLÉ is expanding to Bedok.

The French dessert store is run by friends Joy Chiam, 27, and Germaine Li, 36.

The two met in 2016, when they were doing a diploma in French pastry arts at culinary institute Ferrandi Paris.

Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

Chiam previously worked at Restaurant Joel Robuchon for a year until their closure, while Li has six months of experience at Les Amis.

Located at the Lucky Heights neighbourhood, Pâtisserie CLÉ's second outlet offers tarts, entremets (small dishes between meals/desserts), and a new selection of viennoiseries (baked goods).

Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

It's a takeaway shop, though — not a space where you can sit and hang with friends.

Baked goods

Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

For pastries, there are both sweet and savoury classics such as Croissants (S$3.80), Pain Au Chocolat (S$4.80), and Vanilla Berry Danish (S$5.80).

Vanilla Berry Danish. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

Pâtisserie CLÉ recommends their Lucky Clover (S$6.5), a puff pastry swirl with sprinkles of spring onion, garlic, and bacon.

Left: Lucky Clover. Right: Truffle Ziggy. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.

The Truffle Ziggy is a savoury bite of truffle cream, wild mushrooms, arugula, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.

Lucky Clover and Truffle Ziggy are only available from Mar. 25, 2021.

Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

Sweets

Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

Here are some tart flavours in store:

  • Orh Blanc (Mont Blanc and orh nee, S$8)

  • Cognac Caramel Chocolate Tart (S$8)

  • Blueberry Rose Tart (S$8)

  • Mixed Berry Tart (S$9)

  • Strawberry Vanilla Tart (S$8)

They have cakes as well:

  • Daisy (Mango & Passionfruit, S$8.50)

  • Noisette (Chocolate & Hazelnut, S$8.50)

  • Gentleman (Chocolate & Whiskey, S$9.50) (Weekend special)

The store also offers coffees and kombucha to go with the desserts and pastries.

Pâtisserie CLÉ @ Lucky Heights

Address: 79 Lucky Heights, Singapore 467627

Opening Hours:

Monday, Wednesday to Saturday, 9:30am - 6:30pm

Sunday, 9:30am - 5pm

Closed on Tuesdays

Tel: 8127 3925

Note: Pâtisserie CLÉ Paya Lebar is temporarily closed for renovations, and will re-open in April 2021.

Top image via Pâtisserie CLÉ

