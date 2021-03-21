Residents at Pasir Ris Blk 101 complain of couples engaging in sexy time at staircases

Residents living in Block 101 on Pasir Ris Street 12 have had enough of couples using public staircases as their personal love motels.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), a delivery worker posted online that he saw used tissue paper and condoms littered at a staircase landing when he went to the HDB block to make a delivery.

Residents at Block 101 further told SMDN that they frequently see students behaving intimately at the staircase areas.

A resident said he saw a couple hugging each other at a staircase landing a few months ago, and claimed that they stayed the night there.

He said: "After they left, the area was filled with litter, including tissue paper, empty cans and snack packaging."

A 60-year-old housewife, surnamed Liang, also said her husband once ran into a couple having sex at the stairwell on the 10th storey two years ago while he was climbing up the stairs for his workout.

After the embarrassing encounter, the couple, who were in a state of undress, allegedly fled so quickly they barely had the time to cover themselves up.

Liang added that as the incident took place during the evening, her husband had not expected to witness such a scene, and was also surprised to see a couple behaving so brazenly in public.

Another resident, a 50-year-old housewife, also said she is worried that her four kids, who are aged 15 to 26, would be negatively influenced by what they see and even follow suit.

Top image via Google Street View