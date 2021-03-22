S'pore man, 26, allegedly swings vehicle door at temperature screening officer after being told to wear his mask

A 26-year-old man will be charged in court tomorrow (Mar. 23) for allegedly using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt to a temperature screening officer at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.

The incident happened on Sep. 30, 2020, when the man drove up to a temperature screening point at the wholesale centre.

He was approached by the temperature screening officer and was told to put on his mask while speaking to the officer.

The man purportedly refused to comply and swung open his vehicle door, the police release stated. The door hit the temperature screening officer's thigh.

The man then got off his vehicle and allegedly pushed the officer twice and punched him once in the dispute.

The police said that they take a stern view of abuse towards personnel deployed for Covid-19 related duties, including temperature screening officers and offenders will be dealt with in accordance to the law.

The offence of using criminal force under Section 352 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

