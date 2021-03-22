Back

S'pore man, 26, allegedly swings vehicle door at temperature screening officer after being told to wear his mask

He will be charged in court on March 23, 2021.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 22, 2021, 06:24 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A 26-year-old man will be charged in court tomorrow (Mar. 23) for allegedly using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt to a temperature screening officer at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.

The incident happened on Sep. 30, 2020, when the man drove up to a temperature screening point at the wholesale centre.

He was approached by the temperature screening officer and was told to put on his mask while speaking to the officer.

The man purportedly refused to comply and swung open his vehicle door, the police release stated. The door hit the temperature screening officer's thigh.

The man then got off his vehicle and allegedly pushed the officer twice and punched him once in the dispute.

The police said that they take a stern view of abuse towards personnel deployed for Covid-19 related duties, including temperature screening officers and offenders will be dealt with in accordance to the law.

The offence of using criminal force under Section 352 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image via Google Maps

Indonesia preparing for travel corridor between S'pore, Batam & Bintan in April 2021

Tourism workers in Batam and Bintan are getting vaccinated.

March 22, 2021, 06:23 PM

New pâtisserie in Bedok offers desserts & pastries from ex-Michelin pastry team members

Second outlet.

March 22, 2021, 06:20 PM

Hedge funds in S'pore training 16-year-olds to manage billion-dollar investment portfolios: Bloomberg

More billionaires are coming to Singapore.

March 22, 2021, 06:17 PM

The Orange Ballroom ordered to close for 20 days after allowing couple to host 3 receptions for 275 people in 1 day

A wedding couple is allowed only one wedding reception, involving not more than 100 persons, including the wedding couple.

March 22, 2021, 06:08 PM

Study finds 23% of S'pore consumers don't trust businesses' sustainability claims

32 per cent of consumers say they would make their decisions based on product sustainability and its environmental impact.

March 22, 2021, 04:58 PM

83 being investigated after alleged drinking, smoking, & singing in office & shophouse units in S'pore

Investigations into all four cases are ongoing.

March 22, 2021, 04:13 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 22, 2021, all imported

Further updates in the evening.

March 22, 2021, 03:38 PM

Elderly folks in S'pore make cute TikTok dance video, get rave reviews & over 300,000 views

Adorable.

March 22, 2021, 03:27 PM

Taiwan authorities: 'Zhang Salmon Dream' still has 1 chance left to change his name back

A short-lived nightmare.

March 22, 2021, 03:11 PM

S'pore driver gets out of vehicle, uses himself to reserve parking space at Whampoa

He also appeared to block a car that arrived first.

March 22, 2021, 02:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.