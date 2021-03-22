Back

The Orange Ballroom ordered to close for 20 days after allowing couple to host 3 receptions for 275 people in 1 day

A wedding couple is allowed only one wedding reception, involving not more than 100 persons, including the wedding couple.

Tanya Ong | March 22, 2021, 06:08 PM

A wedding venue, The Orange Ballroom, has been issued an order to close for 20 days from March 22 to April 10, 2021.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) issued this order today (March 220) after finding "egregious breaches" of Safe Management Measures (SMM).

Three receptions involving around 275 people

The operator had allowed a wedding couple to host three wedding receptions involving around 275 people in total.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, a wedding couple is allowed only one wedding reception, involving not more than 100 persons, including the wedding couple.

SLA's Safe Distancing Ambassadors conducted checks at The Orange Ballroom, which is located on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex on Jan. 30.

They observed that the wedding couple held two receptions at 1:30pm and 4:30pm.

Further investigations found that arrangements were made to host about 300 persons over three receptions on that day.

Investigations are ongoing for potential breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The Orange Ballroom was one of the previous Covid-19 clusters announced in April 2020.

"We remind all companies involved in wedding events as well as couples planning their weddings to be fully aware of and strictly adhere to prevailing SMMs," SLA said in a press release.

