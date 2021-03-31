Old Chang Kee selling Blue Pea Nasi Lemak'O for S$2 from Apr. 1 to May 31

Old Chang Kee will be launching Blue Pea Nasi Lemak'O in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

It will be available from Apr. 1 to May. 31, 2021.

Blue Pea Nasi Lemak'O

The Blue Pea Nasi Lemak'O is priced at S$2 for one or S$3.60 for two, and comprises Blue Pea Nasi Lemak rice in crispy epok epok skin.

Fillings include peanuts, ikan bilis, Masala chicken, sliced egg and sambal chilli.

Details

The Blue Pea Nasi Lemak O' will be available from Apr. 1 to May. 31, 2021 at all Old Chang Kee stores.

It will also be available for delivery via GrabFood, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

Latest version of Nasi Lemak Chicken'O

The Blue Pea Nasi Lemak O' is the latest version of the Nasi Lemak Chicken'O which was launched in 2018.

In 2019, Old Chang Kee gave the Nasi Lemak Chicken'O a twist by incorporating coconut rice:

The 2021 version incorporates Blue Pea Nasi Lemak rice.

Top photos via Old Chang Kee