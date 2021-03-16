Back

Popular Old Bukit Purmei Lor Mee reopens at Bugis coffee shop, expect long queues

It's back.

Fasiha Nazren | March 16, 2021, 06:25 PM

Real lor mee aficionados would know of the famous Old Bukit Purmei Lor Mee.

Reopen after three years

The well-loved lor mee initially started off at Bukit Ho Swee in 1940 before moving to Tiong Bahru in the 1960s.

According to a report by 8 Days, they closed shop in 2014 when the previous owner of Old Bukit Purmei Lor Mee, Teo Hock Chuan, suffered a heart attack.

They reopened at a new location in Clementi in 2016 but had to close it down in 2018 after Teo suffered a second heart attack.

From S$3.50

In Feb. 25, 2021, however, Old Bukit Purmei Lor Mee has reopened at a coffee shop in Bugis by third-generation owner Eddie Png, Teo's nephew.

The stall only sells lor mee priced at S$3.50, S$4 and S$5.

Photo from Joshua Lee.

Depending on the different price points, each bowl of lor mee has some ngoh hiang, sliced fishcake, braised pork belly, fried fish bites and char siew.

Expect long queues

When Mothership visited on a weekday afternoon on Mar. 16, the stall still has long queues even after close to three weeks since it first opened.

Photo from Joshua Lee.

For reference, it took about 45 minutes before we got to the front of the queue so one may want to go there earlier to avoid the crowd.

Our verdict: It tastes almost like the original one we've had back when it was still run by the second-generation owner.

Overall, however, still a pretty good bowl of lor mee.

Details

269 Queen Street #01-236 Singapore 180269

Opening hours: 7:30am to 3:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

Top image from Joshua Lee and @juicyfishball on Instagram.

