Back

NUS defends student 'cyber bullied' after writing commentary asking not to be cancelled

Discussions should be carried out 'in a civil and respectful manner', the Dean of FASS said.

Tanya Ong | March 17, 2021, 10:48 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) Dean at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has spoken out on behalf of one of its students who wrote a commentary published in Today over the weekend.

In a Facebook post on March 16, which specifically mentioned the incident involving undergraduate Dana Teoh, he said that they have seen instances of "cyber-bullying" and "personal attacks against her" .

NUS: Refrain from making personal attacks against her

FASS Dean Robbie Goh said that the commentary attracted polarising comments.

However, he believes that a "safe and conducive environment" is necessary for rigorous and intellectual debate to take place.

And where views differ, discussions should be carried out "in a civil and respectful manner".

Goh asked that those with differing views refrain from making personal attacks against the student, adding that the school is committed to ensure a nurturing and supportive environment for all students.

The post also acknowledged the "good work" of the Department of Communications and New Media in educating students.

"We will continue to strive to nurture balanced and fair discussion," Goh added.

You can see the full post here:

What was the article about?

Over the weekend, Today published a commentary by NUS student Dana Teoh, titled, "This is why I don’t want to be woke. Don’t cancel me for it".

The commentary was on "cancel culture" and being "woke" in Singapore, where she raised points on how outrage has made it extremely difficult for people to have discussions on difficult topics.

She also brought up an example suggesting that JK Rowling had been "cancelled" after a tweet that was written in a "less-than-tactful" manner.

What happened next?

The article attracted a range of reactions on various social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

There was also a Clubhouse discussion and a "peer review" to dissect Teoh's views.

Some were highly critical of the article, spawning discussions on the topics Teoh had raised.

After the commentary gained traction among critics, Associate Professor Bertha Henson, who teaches Communications & New Media students in NUS, clarified in a Facebook post that Teoh's piece was actually a "class assignment" on how students viewed the "woke culture".

Henson said she found Teoh's script was the best out of her 24 students' work.

Henson also defended the piece, saying that she will "stand by the column and the columnist".

Top photo screenshot, NUS FB.

Japan court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition as unconstitutional

The lawsuit largely revolved around the interpretation of marriage.

March 17, 2021, 04:58 PM

Main aggressor in ITE bullying incident will be expelled

The other students involved in the incident will be counselled, and required to perform community service.

March 17, 2021, 04:45 PM

Anwar claims majority in M'sian parliament again, in talks with UMNO MPs about possible cooperation

He pointed out that there were individual UMNO MPs who have voiced their support for him.

March 17, 2021, 04:02 PM

Uber to pay UK drivers minimum wage & holiday pay after losing court battle

A long-running legal battle concluded with British courts deciding that Uber had to treat its drivers like workers.

March 17, 2021, 03:50 PM

Pop-up glasshouse cafe with alfresco rooftop in Somerset opens from 9am to 3pm

Nice.

March 17, 2021, 03:45 PM

9 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 17, all imported

Further updates tonight.

March 17, 2021, 03:39 PM

11 new dinosaur installations, including 3.9m-tall T-Rex, at Changi Airport Connector

Rawr.

March 17, 2021, 12:33 PM

8 kittens found sealed in parcel box left at Chai Chee HDB void deck, 1 dead

They were mewing softly, but someone heard their cries.

March 17, 2021, 12:28 PM

Childcare centre director among 3 S'porean women charged with cheating S$4,800 in subsidies

ECDA said that the childcare centre is no longer in operation.

March 17, 2021, 12:08 PM

Flipper's S'pore has limited time souffle pancakes with Japanese strawberries & apples

Expensive, but still cheaper than a plane ticket to Japan.

March 17, 2021, 11:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.