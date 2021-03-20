Back

NParks giving out 3,000 free packets of cherry tomato, cauliflower, pumpkin seeds & more

Registration for the seeds start today.

Ashley Tan | March 20, 2021, 01:24 PM

The National Parks Board (NParks) will be distributing another tranche of free seeds.

This is to encourage gardening and promote the next Community Garden Edibles Competition, which takes place in Oct. 2021.

Free seeds

3,000 packets of seeds will be available for distribution and people can register for the seed packets here or via a call at 6471 5601 from today (Mar. 20) onwards.

The packets include seeds of new varieties as compared to the previous round of seeds distribution in June 2020.

Each packet contains seeds for one type of fruit or vegetable.

The type of seeds are:

  • Pumpkin

  • Winter melon

  • Radish

  • Cauliflower

  • Cherry tomato

  • Lady's finger

  • Cucumber

  • Snake gourd

  • Sword bean

  • Luffa

Unlike last year where the seed packets were mailed to people, those who register this year will have to collect their packets at a physical location.

Those who register for the free seed packets can opt-in to register interest to participate in the edibles competition at the same time.

Winners from the most recent competition in Mar. 2021 won gardening gift vouchers of up to S$400 and trophies.

More information on the edibles competition here.

Cultivating a gardening culture

Since NParks launched the Gardening with Edibles programme in 2020, some 460,000 seed packets of edible plants have been distributed.

The distribution was complemented with free online resources, workshops and tutorials on how to grow and care for the edible plants.

The initiative aims to help residents in Singapore to start gardening at home to complement the Singapore Food Agency's 30 by 30 vision to produce 30 per cent of our nutritional needs in Singapore by 2030.

To encourage the setting up of more community urban farms, NParks is also working with social enterprises in the urban farming sector.

Through this, it hopes to create more spaces for recreational gardening, micro-employment and volunteering opportunities with residents, and to engage the community through gardening-related activities.

Top photo by Sumita Thiagarajan and NParks / FB 

