Back

Researchers invent nose-only mask, claim it reduces infection risk while eating & drinking

Extra protection.

Andrew Koay | March 26, 2021, 02:16 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Since April last year, wearing a mask outside of the home has been compulsory in Singapore.

The only time you're allowed to have a mask off is when engaging in strenuous exercise or eating and drinking.

However, researchers in Mexico may have conceived a solution for diners who are still wary of catching an infection.

According to CBS News, they have invented a nose-only mask.

A video posted on CBS's twitter showed a man and a woman removing their face masks to reveal that they were wearing nose coverings as well.

Both demonstrate how they could now eat and drink without fully compromising on their safety.

Despite the bizarre appearances, the mask's inventors say that it will reduce the risk of infection during eating and talking.

The claim may be true with Fox News reporting that covering the nose would actually help prevent the spread of Covid-19, as it is one of the key entry points for the virus.

The United States' Centre for Disease Control has also advised that wearing more layers over your face is an effective method to reduce the amount of respiratory droplets getting through one's mask.

Top image screenshot from CBS News' Twitter account

Boon Lay charity shop allows residents in need to take free food items every month

Nice.

March 26, 2021, 02:08 PM

I lived out my childhood dream of being a farmer by spending a day on a coastal fish farm in S’pore

Being a farmer is no easy work.

March 26, 2021, 12:59 PM

Phuket expected to allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated foreign visitors from July, 2021

Much excites.

March 26, 2021, 12:50 PM

Cross Island Line to cut travelling time from Hougang to Sin Ming & Loyang to 20 minutes in 2030

Good news.

March 26, 2021, 12:43 PM

I went for a hair treatment for the first time at 26 & found out I have dandruff and an oily scalp

Your hair may not be as healthy as you think.

March 26, 2021, 11:59 AM

CIMB S'pore retrenches employees, Orchard Road branch closes

Going digital, the bank says.

March 26, 2021, 11:48 AM

950,000 HDB households to receive 1.5 - 3.5 months of S&CC rebates from Apr. 2021 - Mar. 2022

Given out quarterly.

March 26, 2021, 11:36 AM

Japanese pancake cafe in S'pore launching cherry blossom & strawberry pancake with real flowers for S$16.90

If you think sakura fever is over, think again.

March 26, 2021, 11:26 AM

'I was telling myself, sh*t I'm going to die': SIA steward recounts harrowing SQ117 hijacking

A former air steward who was onboard the infamous hijacked SQ117 plane reflects on the experience, 30 years later.

March 26, 2021, 10:14 AM

Guide dog falls asleep at owner's feet on MRT floor but wakes up instinctively at destination

The goodest boi.

March 26, 2021, 03:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.