Back

No new diesel car & taxi registration in S’pore from 2025

Going green.

Joshua Lee | March 04, 2021, 12:59 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Singapore government is aiming to cease new diesel car and taxi registrations from 2025, and to require new car and taxi registrations to be of cleaner energy models from 2030, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung during the Committee of Supply Debate on the Singapore Green Plan in Parliament today (March 4).

All cars in Singapore have to be registered before they are allowed on the roads.

This means that there will be no new diesel cars and taxis from 2025, and no new internal combustion engine cars and taxis from 2030.

This move is part of the government's goal of having all vehicles in Singapore run on cleaner energy by 2040.

What are "cleaner energy" vehicles you might ask. These include electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and those which are powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

However, as these are rapidly evolving technology, the government will be monitoring them closely and define the models which can be registered before 2030, said Ong.

What are internal combustion engines?

Internal combustion engine vehicles refer to those that make use of the ignition and combustion of fuel to turn chemical energy into mechanical energy to drive a car.

Internal-combustion engines typically make use of fossil fuels like diesel and petrol. When burned, they produce pollutants which include carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, carbon dioxide, and unburned hydrocarbons.

The alternative to internal-combustion engine vehicles include those powered by electricity, a hybrid of electricity and fuel, and hydrogen fuel cells.

In order to facilitate the adoption of cleaner energy vehicles, the government will deploy 60,000 electric vehicle charging points across Singapore by 2030, and build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure in HDB towns.

LTA is also revising the road tax structure for mass-market electric cars, such that higher-powered electric cars (90kW to 230kW) will see a reduction of up to 34 per cent in road tax, making them more affordable.

Ong said that Singapore stands to enjoy about 50 per cent in net carbon savings by switching from internal-combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

Singapore's target for peak emissions is to hit 65 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent around 2030, with the goal of halving it to 33 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050. The country aspires to reach net zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.

Top image by Joshua Lee.

All HDB carparks in 7 towns across S'pore will have electric vehicle charging points by 2025

EV slow chargers will also occupy 15 per cent of car park lots at all new HDB car parks.

March 04, 2021, 01:10 PM

S'porean man & avid cyclist suffers heart attack, 18kg weight loss in last 9 months saved his life

If he was still 90kg, he would have been dead.

March 04, 2021, 01:05 PM

Pop-up Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Mar. 12

Featuring the corner creatures.

March 04, 2021, 12:58 PM

S'pore to have 300ha of parks by end-2026, 50% more land set aside for nature parks

Efforts to strengthen Singapore's ecological connectivity will continue.

March 04, 2021, 12:49 PM

British man who molested 3-year-old girl at learning centre sentenced to 18 months' jail

Five other students were present in the class during the incident.

March 04, 2021, 12:34 PM

S'pore's public service aims to peak carbon emissions around 2025

The Ministry of Environment and Sustainability outlined four key shifts the public service will undergo to build a more sustainable Singapore.

March 04, 2021, 12:30 PM

S'pore has not recognised military leaders as Myanmar's govt: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore has called for Myanmar's domestic stakeholders to work towards a peaceful resolution.

March 04, 2021, 12:17 PM

S'pore Green Plan is 'long-term & living', not a 'just a compilation of existing initiatives': Grace Fu

When new technologies and practicable solutions are made available, the ministries will update their targets and strategies again.

March 04, 2021, 12:11 PM

20 self-evacuate after fire in bedroom of Serangoon HDB unit, no injuries reported

The incident took place on Mar. 2.

March 04, 2021, 11:58 AM

16-year-old girl missing since Feb. 26, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

March 04, 2021, 11:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.