Back

Ngee Ann Poly investigating video of students peeing on 2 boys in school toilet

...

Joshua Lee | March 23, 2021, 12:43 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Multiple readers wrote to Mothership with videos of what appear to be a hazing session conducted by students wearing orientation shirts from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP).

In the video, two guys — stripped naked — stand in a toilet shower cubicle while guys enter the cubicle two by two to pee on them.

It appears that the stunt was done during a recent NP orientation camp.

Some of the students involved are supposedly from the Ngee Ann Polytechnic Students' Union (NPSU).

"Eh I want you to empty your vessels ah!" someone shouts in the background. "Eh you all better pee ah!"

"Eh! Pee the hair! Pee the hair!" another person yells.

"Eh no showering! No showering!" shouts someone as one of the victims switches on the shower.

In the clip, three pairs of boys are seen entering the cubicle and taking turns to pee. It is unclear exactly how many people were involved.

Some of the guys' T-shirt designs seem to match a Ngee Ann Polytechnic banner from a 2019 freshman orientation camp we found online, suggesting that the students in the video are from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

It is possible that this hazing was done at a recent Ngee Ann Polytechnic orientation camp. Some of the guys in the video clip have masks on.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic is currently investigating.

Top images via Mothership readers

Male student supposedly from Ngee Ann Poly says being urinated on was consensual

He shared on social media that he was not bullied.

March 23, 2021, 03:40 AM

12 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore, no locally-transmitted infections for 10th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,208.

March 22, 2021, 10:50 PM

'China's most beautiful interpreter' goes viral after composed performance at Alaska meeting

Chinese netizens praised her for projecting the 'elegant demeanour of China's diplomats in the new era'.

March 22, 2021, 08:36 PM

Cultured Wars: Yakult & Vitagen's decades-long battle for dominance in S'pore

A lot of percentages.

March 22, 2021, 07:39 PM

CapitaLand to form new investment entity, expected to be largest REIM in Asia

Shares of CapitaLand last closed on Friday (Mar. 19) at S$3.31.

March 22, 2021, 06:37 PM

S'pore man, 26, allegedly swings vehicle door at temperature screening officer after being told to wear his mask

He will be charged in court on March 23, 2021.

March 22, 2021, 06:24 PM

Indonesia preparing for travel corridor between S'pore, Batam & Bintan in April 2021

Tourism workers in Batam and Bintan are getting vaccinated.

March 22, 2021, 06:23 PM

New pâtisserie in Bedok offers desserts & pastries from ex-Michelin pastry team members

Second outlet.

March 22, 2021, 06:20 PM

Hedge funds in S'pore training 16-year-olds to manage billion-dollar investment portfolios: Bloomberg

More billionaires are coming to Singapore.

March 22, 2021, 06:17 PM

The Orange Ballroom ordered to close for 20 days after allowing couple to host 3 receptions for 275 people in 1 day

A wedding couple is allowed only one wedding reception, involving not more than 100 persons, including the wedding couple.

March 22, 2021, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.