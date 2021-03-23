Ngee Ann Poly investigating video of students peeing on 2 boys in school toilet

Multiple readers wrote to Mothership with videos of what appear to be a hazing session conducted by students wearing orientation shirts from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP).

In the video, two guys — stripped naked — stand in a toilet shower cubicle while guys enter the cubicle two by two to pee on them.

It appears that the stunt was done during a recent NP orientation camp.

Some of the students involved are supposedly from the Ngee Ann Polytechnic Students' Union (NPSU).

"Eh I want you to empty your vessels ah!" someone shouts in the background. "Eh you all better pee ah!"

"Eh! Pee the hair! Pee the hair!" another person yells.

"Eh no showering! No showering!" shouts someone as one of the victims switches on the shower.

In the clip, three pairs of boys are seen entering the cubicle and taking turns to pee. It is unclear exactly how many people were involved.

Some of the guys' T-shirt designs seem to match a Ngee Ann Polytechnic banner from a 2019 freshman orientation camp we found online, suggesting that the students in the video are from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

It is possible that this hazing was done at a recent Ngee Ann Polytechnic orientation camp. Some of the guys in the video clip have masks on.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic is currently investigating.

