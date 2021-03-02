Back

Ng Man Tat was living in Johor Bahru for years, had requested to return to Hong Kong before his death

He had wanted to return to Hong Kong.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 02, 2021, 06:38 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Iconic Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat recently passed away from liver cancer at the age of 70.

Tributes have poured in from a host of celebrities, including Singapore-based actress Apple Hong...

and long-time collaborator Stephen Chow.

"I had been keeping up with his condition, and I was mentally prepared for the inevitable," Hong Kong news outlet Mingpao cited Chow as saying.

"But I am still devastated, pained, and can’t bear this loss. He left as quickly as his illness came. He was my long-time partner and old friend. I still cannot accept it."

According to AsiaOne, citing an 8World article, the Hong Kong actor had been living in Johor Bahru for many years.

According to The Star, he had married Hou Shan Yan, the second runner-up of a beauty pageant in Malaysia, in the 90s. They had an 18-year-old son and a 25-year-old daughter.

The Star further reported that Hou and her children resided in Malaysia, with Ng visiting them in between his acting schedule.

Ng had flown to China for treatment when the family found out about his cancer, but had returned to Malaysia afterwards.

Ng had later expressed his desire to be in Hong Kong, and was subsequently transferred to a hospital there on Feb. 20.

AsiaOne reported that Ng had told his friend, actor Tenky Tin, after surgery that "the worst is over". Friends who visited him in hospital had also reportedly said he was fine. Unfortunately his condition took a turn for the worst on Saturday.

According to The Star, his wife and children were by his side until the end.

Top image from Weibo

I took a leisurely 2-hour stroll from Kallang to Joo Chiat, 10/10 will do it again

Turns out it was a pretty easy-going way to burn an impressive amount of calories while doing something meaningful.

March 02, 2021, 06:02 PM

We will not be bought, bullied, or intimidated into approving any vaccine: Vivian Balakrishnan

An example of a way Singapore conducts its foreign policy, the minister said.

March 02, 2021, 05:55 PM

S'pore enhancing legal aid, may introduce a Public Defender's Office: Edwin Tong

Those in need of legal aid will be able to get it more easily.

March 02, 2021, 05:54 PM

PM Lee: How do sanctions on Myanmar, which will hurt its population, make things better?

He said outsiders have "little influence" on a possible peaceful resolution to the situation in Myanmar.

March 02, 2021, 05:39 PM

Revamped Choa Chu Kang library opening in second half of 2021, will feature lush greenery & art

It has been closed for renovation since 2019.

March 02, 2021, 05:36 PM

Shane Pow opens Korean street food outlet in Clementi with K-BBQ, army stew & rice bowls from S$6.50

The first outlet is in Toa Payoh.

March 02, 2021, 05:23 PM

Mother in Chin Swee Road toddler murder case gets discharge not amounting to acquittal

She can still be prosecuted depending on the evidence.

March 02, 2021, 05:22 PM

S'pore's influence in global finance can boost investment in sustainable solutions: Ong Ye Kung

Towards a sustainable future.

March 02, 2021, 04:57 PM

Letters in Compassvale sign keep getting rearranged, sign 'has had problems before'

Sengkang Town Council is working to ensure it's fixed, MP Raeesah Khan said.

March 02, 2021, 04:40 PM

Vietnam delivery man, 31, catches girl, 3, who fell 12 storeys, gets hailed a hero

The girl survived but suffered injuries.

March 02, 2021, 04:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.