Clementi Polyclinic to be redeveloped & become more spacious at new site by 2027

Another 12 polyclinics are slated to open in Singapore by 2030.

Tanya Ong | March 05, 2021, 05:04 PM

Clementi Polyclinic will be redeveloped at a new site by 2027.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary announced this during the Committee of Supply debates on Friday, March 5, as part of the government's plans to ensure that the healthcare needs of our general population are met.

Apart from efforts to better support patients’ care needs and provide better care, MOH also said they will continue to enhance affordability while balancing sustainability.

Redeveloped Clementi Polyclinic

The redeveloped polyclinic will continue to provide a comprehensive range of primary care services.

This includes medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women’s and children’s health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services.

It will also be more spacious and incorporate more elderly-friendly and accessibility features.

More details of the site will be shared by MOH when ready.

In the meantime, the existing Clementi Polyclinic will continue to serve residents until the new polyclinic is operational.

Clementi Polyclinic is currently one of the oldest polyclinics in Singapore, having been opened in 1980.

Total of 32 polyclinics in Singapore by 2030

Between now to 2030, another 12 polyclinics are slated to open in Singapore, bringing the total number of polyclinics to 32.

This includes Bukit Panjang, Eunos and Kallang Polyclinics, which will open by end of 2021.

Sembawang Polyclinic, which is being developed as part of the Bukit Canberra integrated development, will open in 2022.

Six polyclinics planned in Kaki Bukit, Khatib, Serangoon, Tampines North, Tengah and Yew Tee are scheduled to be completed by 2026.

Two polyclinics planned in Bidadari and Bishan are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Top photo via Google Photos, by Lucretius Goh.

