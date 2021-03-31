Netflix removed psychedelics & marijuana-themed content in S'pore after written demand from IMDA

Netflix has removed a series and a film with drug-related content from its Singapore services.

Written demand from IMDA

According to Netflix's latest Environmental Social Governance Report for 2020 (PDF file), the streaming service complied with a written demand from Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove the series "Cooked with Cannabis" in May 2020.

"Cooked with Cannabis" is a cooking show where chefs compete to create marijuana-infused dishes.

In August 2020, Netflix once again complied with a written demand from IMDA to remove the film "Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics".

"Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics" is a documentary featuring celebrities who recount their experiences using hallucinogenic drugs.

Other programmes removed in Singapore

This is not the first time Netflix has had to take down programmes in Singapore.

In 2018, Netflix complied with a demand by IMDA to remove "Cooking on High", "The Legend of 420", and "Disjointed" for drug-related content.

In 2019, Netflix took down Martin Scorsese's film "The Last Temptation of Christ". This film is also banned in Singapore.

In 2020, Netflix removed "The Last Hangover", which is a biblical parody of the film "The Hangover".

