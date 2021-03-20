Najib admits he didn't check-in at KL restaurant, asks to be fined for breaching Covid-19 rule

Back

Malaysian police are investigating.

Tanya Ong | March 20, 2021, 07:16 PM

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak has admitted to not scanning the MySejahtera QR code before dining at a restaurant.

Viral video

In a video, Najib was purportedly seen not scanning the MySejahtera app, checking his temperature nor recording his details before entering the restaurant, The Star reported.

The video, which has been circulating online, has since gone viral.

In a Facebook post on March 19, Najib confirmed that he had dined at a popular restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, and admitted that he did not check-in although his other officers did so.

Asked to be issued a fine

Najib said that there should be no double standards, and asked the authorities to issue him a fine.

He also said that he would normally adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOP) in all his activities and movement.

The fine for failing to check-in before entering the premises RM1500 (S$490), he said.

Najib's post said that he would pay off the fine within seven days, which should allow him to get a 50 per cent discount (RM750) for payments made within seven days.

His post:

Investigations ongoing

Malaysian police are investigating the video.

The Star reported today (March 20) that all individuals involved in this case will be called up to have their statements recorded.

Anyone found to have violated the law will have "stern action" taken against them.

Top photo via Najib Razak/FB.

