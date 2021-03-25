Girl, 7, shot dead at home by Myanmar police as she ran into father's lap

A seven-year-old girl was shot dead in Myanmar by police as she ran towards her father during a raid in the family's home in the city of Mandalay on March 23, 2021.

Khin Myo Chit has become the youngest known victim in the crackdown following February's military coup.

Her family told BBC the girl was killed by police when she was running into her father's lap.

What happened

Khin Myo Chit's older sister recounted that police officers had been searching houses in the neighbourhood in the afternoon.

They entered the family's house to search for weapons and make arrests.

"When the door was open, they asked my father whether there were any other people in the house," the 25-year old May Thu Sumaya told BBC.

The security forces kicked the door down, she said.

Her father, U Maung Ko Hashin Bai, said in another interview that the family tried to block the entrance with bicycles, but were futile in their efforts.

Police fired shots indiscriminately

After the father said there wasn't any other people at home, the police accused him of lying.

The father said the police said, "Don't lie to us old man," and fired a shot.

They then began searching the house, May Thu Sumaya said.

At that moment, the young girl ran over to her father to sit on his lap.

"Then they shot and hit her," the elder sister said.

Dying words

U Maung Ko Hashin Bai described his daughter's last words to community media outlet Myanmar Muslim Media: "She said, 'I can't Father, it's too painful'."

"They shot her as she leaned towards my chest," he added.

He confirmed that she died just half an hour later.

The father described what happened immediately after the shooting: "I ran and was carrying her. I could not even look at the security forces after she was shot."

The girl was rushed away in a car to seek medical treatment.

The father added the police also beat and arrested his 19-year-old son, according to BBC.

The military has yet to comment on the death.

At least 20 children killed so far

On the same day as the child's death, the military expressed sadness that protesters have died, while blaming them for causing chaos and violence in the country.

Myanmar's military has been increasing its use of force on protesters who are still carrying on with their demonstrations.

Live rounds have been deployed against protesters, and there have been multiple eyewitness reports of people beaten and shot.

Rights group Save the Children said more than 20 children have been killed.

In total, the military says 164 people have been killed in protests, but the death toll has been estimated to be at least 261.

Top photo via Khin Myo Chit family & The Telegraph YouTube