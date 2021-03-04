Back

Myanmar teen protester, 19, dies after getting shot in the head during military crackdown

Many people showed up at her funeral.

Kayla Wong | March 04, 2021, 05:12 PM

A 19-year-old Myanmar teenager was shot in the head on Wednesday, Mar. 3, during the bloodiest day of crackdown on protests that had erupted since the Feb. 1 coup.

She had died from her injuries.

Knew that she might die if she joined the protests

Several news outlets, including The Washington Post and news.com.au, confirmed her death.

The girl, Ma Kyal Sin, also known as "Angel", was wearing a black t-shirt with the words "Everything will be okay" on the day of the protest.

Angel, who was a dancer and a taekwondo practitioner before her death, had kicked open a water pipe during the protest so protesters could wash tear gas from their eyes, a protester told Reuters.

In videos captured while protesters faced off against the armed authorities, Angel could be heard shouting "We won't run."

Wanted her body donated if she were killed

Angel previously took part in the country's election in November 2020, sharing a post on social media which read, "My very first vote, from the bottom of my heart. I did my duty for my country."

It was the results of that election, which saw a victory for the National League for Democracy, that the military regime disputed, and perhaps led them to conduct the coup to topple the civilian government.

Before joining the protests, Angel knew she would be risking her life.

She had taken to Facebook to post her medical details and request for her body to be donated if she were killed.

After she passed away, her friend shared a text message that she had sent before she joined the protests.

The message read: "This might be the last time I say this. Love you so much. Don't forget."

Myanmar people mourned her death

Attendees at her funeral, which was conducted on Thursday, Mar. 4, came bearing flowers, and held up three-finger salutes as a gesture of defiance against the military.

Other Myanmar citizens also mourned her death, with tributes pouring in for her on social media.

According to the United Nations, at least 38 protesters died during the "bloodiest" day of crackdown since the coup happened.

In an attempt to disperse the crowds and to deter people from demonstrating on the streets, the military had first fired rubber bullets, before firing live rounds at the protesters, Frontier Magazine reported.

Singapore condemns use of violence

Singapore has condemned the use of violence in the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar, with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan saying live rounds should not be fired on unarmed civilians under any circumstances.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had also said the use of lethal force on protesters is "not acceptable".

However, he reiterated that widespread sanctions will only hurt the ordinary people, and cast doubt on the possibility of foreign intervention in the country, saying outsiders have "very little influence" when it comes to Myanmar's stakeholders working towards a peaceful political resolution.

Singapore, along with three other Asean nations -- Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines -- called for the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained National League for Democracy leaders.

Top image adapted via Twitter.

