Family of Myanmar-born Chinese teen shot dead in protests plead with Chinese govt to hear them out

They asked the Chinese government to help them on account of their ethnic Chinese identity.

Kayla Wong | March 18, 2021, 08:16 PM

A 19-year-old first year medical student, Khant Nyar Hein, was killed on Sunday, Mar. 14, in Myanmar's ongoing anti-coup protests, ABS-CBN, a Filipino media outlet reported.

Reuters Southeast Asia Editor Matthew Tostevin also tweeted about the death.

Several people, including members of the medical community, turned up at his funeral on Tuesday, Mar. 16, and mourned his death.

They raised three-finger salutes into the air as a sign of resistance against the military junta.

In video clips that made their rounds on on social media, the teen's mother was seen crying at his funeral while others tried to comfort her.

Speaking in fluent Mandarin, she called on the Chinese government to hear their pleas.

She could be heard saying:

"I lost my son this year. He was a smart kid and a good son. Look at me, I'm a real Chinese. My ancestors were from China. You should think of us a bit more. My heart aches for my good boy. What we need is democracy, righteousness and freedom.

Please help us a little, please help us the common people. I'm Chinese but I hate China. I don't love you at all. I'm a real Chinese but I hate the Chinese government. I can't accept this! I can't!"

Khant's grandfather pleaded with the Chinese government in Mandarin as well to support them in their fight against military dictatorship:

"To the Chinese government, we are overseas Chinese. On account of us being overseas Chinese, please aid us and our fellow Myanmar citizens in our fight for democracy. We hope you think of us, the overseas Chinese, more. Please sympathise with us and help return the civilian government to power."

China might be supporting military regime

Since the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the civilian government led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains detained by military forces, it has been rumoured among the Myanmar people that Beijing is one of the military's backers.

China, together with Russia, had previously prevented the United Nations Security Council from denouncing the military's actions as a coup, Reuters reported. The two countries had also traditionally shielded  Myanmar authorities from any strong action by the body.

The burning of Chinese garment factories on Mar. 14 further fuelled such anti-China sentiments, which became so prevalent among the population that the Taiwanese representative office in Myanmar had advised Taiwanese firms to fly the Taiwan flag to distinguish themselves from Chinese-owned businesses.

According to an UN human rights official, at least 149 people have been killed by escalating violence perpetuated by the country's military rulers, The Guardian reported.

Top image adapted via Twitter

