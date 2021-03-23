Back

Moses & Aimee Chan pay S$17,000 a month for HK house with stunning views & short commute to S'pore International School

They moved so their children would have more space.

Andrew Koay | March 23, 2021, 05:04 PM

Hong Kong actor Moses Chan's stunning new home reportedly sets him back about HK$100,000 (S$17,000) in rent each month.

Part of the reason is that they still want their child to attend the Singapore International school without needing to travel far.

According to 8 Days, the move to a bigger place came as Chan and his wife Aimee — also an actress — felt that their three children would need more room growing up.

Aimee had previously posted a picture on Instagram which featured the stunning seaside view of their new abode.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aimee Chan 陳茵媺 (@aimeechan_official)

Other photos posted online also showed glimpses of the Chan's household's interior and views.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aimee Chan 陳茵媺 (@aimeechan_official)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aimee Chan 陳茵媺 (@aimeechan_official)

The couple had previously moved from Tai Po district to Hong Kong Island in 2018 so their eldest child could avoid a lengthy commute to the Singapore International School, reported The Star.

Their new home is believed to be in the same estate as their previous one, also near the school, where rent was HK$70,000 (S$12,000) a month.

The school itself is also reported to have some hefty fees, starting at HK$83,000 (S$14,400) per annum for the Preparatory Years programme to HK$198,800 (S$34,400) per annum for Diploma Programme Years 1 and 2, according to 8 Days.

Top image from Aimee Chan's Instagram

