Back

Chonky monitor lizard caught taking a toilet break at Bay East Garden

Big boi chilling in there.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 29, 2021, 04:19 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A humongous monitor lizard was seen in the gents at Gardens by the Bay's Bay East Garden on Mar. 23 morning.

According to Instagram user @chapichaps who sighted the reptile, it was the biggest monitor lizard that he has ever seen. There were no other toilet users at that time.

Photo courtesy of @chapichaps.

Photo courtesy of @chapichaps.

Toilet cordoned off to give monitor lizard space and time to leave

In response to Mothership's queries, a Gardens by the Bay spokesperson confirmed that the garden did indeed have an unusual toilet visitor on the morning of March 23.

They also said that they are glad to see nature finding its place in the garden.

"Wildlife such as monitor lizards generally tend to avoid areas with high human presence, though every once in a while, a curious or oblivious creature may make its way into public amenities," the spokesperson explained.

The toilet was cordoned off at that time for public safety and to provide the monitor lizard space and time to make its way out.

The lizard left the toilet shortly after.

The spokesperson urged members of the public to keep a distance when they encounter wildlife at Gardens by the Bay.

"As animals that are cornered or trapped may be stressed and less predictable, we encourage visitors to keep a respectful distance of at least three metres should they encounter wildlife in our grounds."

Related stories

All photos courtesy of @chapichaps

Newly-opened snack shop at Northpoint City sells old school biscuits & snacks from S$1.20/100g

Good memories.

March 29, 2021, 04:15 PM

S'porean with no hands excels at being Foodpanda delivery rider & dance instructor

Stories of Us: Nur Syakirah Syazwana may be born without hands, but she was not detered from pursuing her passion in dance, and even found work as a delivery rider.

March 29, 2021, 04:12 PM

21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 29, all imported

Total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore is now 60,321.

March 29, 2021, 03:43 PM

Uncle Ringo funfair in Punggol every Thu to Sun includes dinosaur park, ferris wheel & carousel

Fun times.

March 29, 2021, 03:11 PM

Joy Luck Teahouse to open new bubble tea concept at Funan on March 31

Egg tarts also available here.

March 29, 2021, 02:57 PM

Man, 25, slaps lady at River Valley Rd bus stop, asks police 'do you know who's my mother?'

He shouted, "Do you know who's my mother?" when he was arrested.

March 29, 2021, 01:41 PM

LTA apologises for 'unfortunate & frustrating' train faults causing inconvenience 2 days in a row

'We will have to continue to dive into root causes whenever incidents like these happen and take firm actions,' said LTA.

March 29, 2021, 01:09 PM

Indonesian man jokingly 'modifies' bike with nails to prove his loyalty to girlfriend

Passive aggression.

March 29, 2021, 01:07 PM

Ever Given finally freed from Suez Canal after 6 days: Reports

Diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand from the banks of the Suez Canal before the vessel could be re-floated.

March 29, 2021, 12:47 PM

Yeo's & Oatly invest S$30 million to build oat milk manufacturing facility in S'pore

Production will begin in the second half of this year.

March 29, 2021, 12:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.