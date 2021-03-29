Chonky monitor lizard caught taking a toilet break at Bay East Garden

A humongous monitor lizard was seen in the gents at Gardens by the Bay's Bay East Garden on Mar. 23 morning.

According to Instagram user @chapichaps who sighted the reptile, it was the biggest monitor lizard that he has ever seen. There were no other toilet users at that time.

Toilet cordoned off to give monitor lizard space and time to leave

In response to Mothership's queries, a Gardens by the Bay spokesperson confirmed that the garden did indeed have an unusual toilet visitor on the morning of March 23.

They also said that they are glad to see nature finding its place in the garden.

"Wildlife such as monitor lizards generally tend to avoid areas with high human presence, though every once in a while, a curious or oblivious creature may make its way into public amenities," the spokesperson explained.

The toilet was cordoned off at that time for public safety and to provide the monitor lizard space and time to make its way out.

The lizard left the toilet shortly after.

The spokesperson urged members of the public to keep a distance when they encounter wildlife at Gardens by the Bay.

"As animals that are cornered or trapped may be stressed and less predictable, we encourage visitors to keep a respectful distance of at least three metres should they encounter wildlife in our grounds."

All photos courtesy of @chapichaps