Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to be administered at 4 new vaccination centres from Mar. 17, 2021

Vaccination efforts in Singapore are well underway, with those working on the frontlines and seniors having received their jabs first.

As of Mar. 15, more than 792,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, with 243,000 individuals having received both doses.

On Mar. 16, the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed that it will be increasing the number of vaccination centres islandwide.

New vaccination centres

Seven new vaccination centres will progressively commence operations from Mar. 17.

These new centres will be located at:

Bukit Batok

Bukit Merah

Jurong West

Punggol

Sengkang

Tampines

Woodlands

This is in addition to the 24 centres that are currently in operation, as well as the 20 polyclinics and 22 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs).

By mid-April, there will be a total of 40 vaccination centres around Singapore.

Moderna vaccine to be administered at 4 vaccination centres

Four of the upcoming vaccination centres, at Hong Kah North Community Club, Marsiling Community Club, Punggol 21 Community Club and Radin Mas Community Club, will administer the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

The other vaccination centres, polyclinics and selected PHPCs will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

As more Moderna Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Singapore, more vaccination centres will offer the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as well.

Each vaccination centre will only stock and administer one type of vaccine, and individuals taking their jabs must select the same vaccination centre to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine.

Appeals for earlier vaccinations

The government will also be considering allowing certain individuals who are not in the priority groups, and who meet specific criteria, to receive their vaccinations earlier.

MOH stated that it has received appeals from members of the public to get their jabs earlier for personal reasons.

Thus far, the vaccines have been administered to identified priority groups on public health considerations.

However, as more vaccine supplies arrive, MOH will consider allowing Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents with "very exceptional circumstances" to receive their vaccination earlier.

These circumstances include:

Those who have an urgent need to travel overseas to take up or complete a formal education or vocational programme, or to be based overseas for work, where remote learning or working is not an option. Those who wish to travel overseas to visit or care for a critically ill immediate family member, or to seek medically necessary treatment that cannot be reasonably received in Singapore.

MOH added that vaccinations will be offered to more segments of the population from April onwards to ensure that all Singaporeans and long-term residents here have the chance to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Those who plan to appeal for early vaccination should account for the amount of time needed to complete the full course of vaccination in Singapore.

Individuals should therefore complete and submit their appeal eight weeks in advance, here.

Although MOH said it will do its best to accommodate all appeals that meet the criteria, priority will still be given to those travelling to higher risk countries or regions as vaccine supplies are limited.

MOH is also working with hospitals and clinics to provide earlier vaccination for patients with complex chronic medical conditions, who would be more vulnerable to severe complications if they were to fall ill with Covid-19.

Top photo by Hor Teng Teng