Mochi, an adorable S'pore Special puppy with rare chocolate-coloured coat, up for adoption

So cute!!

Ashley Tan | March 05, 2021, 01:17 AM

Mochi is looking for a forever home.

The very adorable two-month old puppy is the only pup out of his siblings that, bafflingly, has yet to be adopted, dog welfare non-profit Exclusively Mongrels Limited (EML) said in a Facebook post.

Food-motivated Mochi

Mochi is a Singapore Special, a local breed bred on the streets, which was rescued from the western part of Singapore.

While most Singapore Special dogs are typically brown or black in colour, Mochi sports an uncommon chocolate coat of fur.

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited / FB

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited / FB

Look at those endearing eyes.

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited / FB

Photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited / FB

EML stated that at this young age, Mochi is currently teething and has a tendency to chew on and nip at things.

He will require a firm owner to keep him in check.

Nevertheless, Mochi is extremely food-motivated, which shouldn't make training him too hard.

Mochi will fare well in a home where he can receive constant and consistent training, and will be better off with another doggo companion he can play with.

Unfortunately, Mochi is not HDB-approved.

You can read EML's full post here.

Top photo from Exclusively Mongrels Limited / FB

