16-year-old girl missing since Feb. 26, last seen in Bukit Panjang

The Singapore Police Force has issued an appeal for a missing person.

She is a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since February 26, at around 8:31pm.

Dressed in a silky blue top and long black pants, the girl was last seen at 633A Senja Road (map) at Bukit Panjang.

Those with information on the girl should contact the police at 999.

Top images: SPF/Twitter, Google Maps.