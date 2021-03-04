Back

16-year-old girl missing since Feb. 26, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

Joshua Lee | March 04, 2021, 11:50 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Singapore Police Force has issued an appeal for a missing person.

She is a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since February 26, at around 8:31pm.

Dressed in a silky blue top and long black pants, the girl was last seen at 633A Senja Road (map) at Bukit Panjang.

Those with information on the girl should contact the police at 999.

Top images: SPF/Twitter, Google Maps.

S'pore family's tempered glass door completely shatters moments after man walks past it

On the last day of CNY.

March 04, 2021, 11:45 AM

Japanese man, 23, kills Nara deer with axe after it hits his car

A 23-year-old man was arrested.

March 04, 2021, 10:48 AM

15-year-old Shih Tzu in S'pore looking for new home after owner in her 80s suffers a stroke

Some have stepped forward to offer their help.

March 04, 2021, 10:00 AM

Vietnamese man, 26, undergoes radical plastic surgery after getting mocked by job interviewer

He looks like two unrelated people.

March 04, 2021, 04:30 AM

WhatsApp users in S'pore receive texts about having to pay for using 'Good Morning' images

Debunked.

March 04, 2021, 03:05 AM

Some S$206,000 raised for family of late Myanmar domestic worker abused to death in S'pore

Public moved to give as the case is resumed before the courts.

March 04, 2021, 02:56 AM

HIV-positive man in S'pore charged after declaring false sexual history during blood donation

He did not think that the term "sex" included oral sex.

March 03, 2021, 11:46 PM

Man, 27, arrested for allegedly stealing shoes in Telok Blangah multiple times

He will be charged in court on March 4.

March 03, 2021, 11:03 PM

Mustafa Centre & Ang Mo Supermarket among 5 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Five new locations visited by cases in the community during infected period.

March 03, 2021, 10:27 PM

Lawrence Wong addresses Jamus Lim's remarks on class sizes & the role of private tuition

Wong and Lim discussed the pupil-teacher-ratio in the school system, among other things.

March 03, 2021, 10:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.