MFA: S'poreans in Myanmar should consider leaving by commercial means while still possible to do so

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans in Myanmar to consider leaving while there are still commercial means to do so.

In response to media queries, MFA said that Singaporeans are advised to defer any travel to Myanmar in view of the "rapidly escalating clashes" between protesters and the Myanmar security forces.

The number of civilian casualties in Myanmar is increasing.

"Singaporeans are strongly advised to defer all travel to Myanmar at this time. Singaporeans currently in Myanmar should also consider leaving as soon as they can by commercial means while it is still possible to do so," MFA said.

Singaporeans who choose to remain in Myanmar are strongly advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas where protests are taking place.

Singaporeans are also reminded to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.

MFA urged Singaporeans in Myanmar to take necessary precautions for their personal safety, and eRegister immediately at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Those in need of consular assistance while in Myanmar should contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Yangon

Address: 238 Dhamazedi Road, Bahan Township, Yangon, Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Tel: +95-1-9-559-001

Emergency Tel (after hours): +95-9-250-863-840

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Fax: 6476 7302

