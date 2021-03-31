Metal detectors, X-ray scanners will be deployed at selected MRT stations from Apr. 1

Security screening equipment such as metal detectors and X-ray scanners will be deployed at selected MRT stations from April 1.

According to a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), more than 30,000 public transport staff and tenants at train stations, bus interchanges and integrated transport hubs have been trained to keep a lookout for suspicious activities

These equipment will be rotated across the rail network periodically.

This move comes after the use of such screening equipment was trialled from November 2018 to May 2019.

In 2019, LTA also trialled a human security gantry which was supposedly able to screen multiple persons for suspicious items in real-time without disrupting people flow.

There is no word yet on whether this human security gantry will be a permanent fixture of our rail network.

