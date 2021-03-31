Back

Metal detectors, X-ray scanners will be deployed at selected MRT stations from Apr. 1

For enhanced security.

Joshua Lee | March 31, 2021, 10:42 PM

Security screening equipment such as metal detectors and X-ray scanners will be deployed at selected MRT stations from April 1.

LTA/Facebook

According to a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), more than 30,000 public transport staff and tenants at train stations, bus interchanges and integrated transport hubs have been trained to keep a lookout for suspicious activities

These equipment will be rotated across the rail network periodically.

via LTA/Facebook

This move comes after the use of such screening equipment was trialled from November 2018 to May 2019.

In 2019, LTA also trialled a human security gantry which was supposedly able to screen multiple persons for suspicious items in real-time without disrupting people flow.

There is no word yet on whether this human security gantry will be a permanent fixture of our rail network.

Top images: LTA/Facebook.

