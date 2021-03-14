Back

2 men spent 28 hours running 200km around the perimeter of S'pore

Beast mode.

Syahindah Ishak | March 14, 2021, 05:04 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Two men in Singapore took more than a day to run around the island's perimeter.

200km in 28 hours

According to a Facebook post by Endurance Asia Podcast, they covered a total of 200km in 28 hours.

This means that they were running an average of 7.14km per hour.

There were a few moments when the two men thought they wouldn't be able to pull through, the Facebook post wrote.

"The pain of running this distance on flat in 90% humidity is next level. There were a few moments we thought they wouldn’t be able to pull through but amazing perseverance and support from family, friends and the Singapore ultra running community."

Photo from Endurance Asia Podcast/FB.

Photo from Endurance Asia Podcast/FB.

Photo from Endurance Asia Podcast/FB.

You can view the full post here:

The Round Island Route

One of the pictures of the two men shows them standing on a Round Island Route (RIR) sign.

Photo from Endurance Asia Podcast/FB.

According to NParks, RIR is a continuous 150km park connector that goes around Singapore.

It complements the existing Park Connector Network (PCN), allowing members of the public to cycle, skate, jog and hike around the island.

Another man cycled around Singapore in 13 hours

This isn't the first time someone had spent hours journeying around Singapore.

In 2019, a man cycled 161km around the island's perimeter in 13 hours using his foldable bike.

Top images from Endurance Asia Podcast/FB.

M'sian influencer Cathryn Li shares photo of suicide attempt on Instagram, deletes post shortly after

Oh no.

March 14, 2021, 04:38 PM

17 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 14, all imported cases

Further updates will be shared tonight.

March 14, 2021, 03:46 PM

PM Lee on how TraceTogether data was initially communicated: 'I think we made a mistake'

"We should have said so upfront".

March 14, 2021, 03:15 PM

S'pore & Australia planning to set up travel bubble in July, says Australian DPM

Under this plan, S'poreans who have been vaccinated will be able to travel to Australia without needing to undergo a two-week quarantine.

March 14, 2021, 01:12 PM

Man, 38, arrested for allegedly using other people's personal info 61 times to redeem reusable face masks

The penalty carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

March 14, 2021, 01:11 PM

PM Lee: Vaccines don't have nationalities, S'pore will use vaccines from any source if they're safe & effective

PM Lee said that S'pore didn't go very quickly with the vaccination roll-out as the government wanted to explain to the people and dispel their worries and anxieties.

March 14, 2021, 12:24 PM

Admiralty Wet Market to cease operations on Mar. 15 & return to Woodlands Avenue 6

Moving back to its original site.

March 14, 2021, 11:31 AM

S'porean MFA diplomat posted to Moscow in 1990s offers glimpse into life after USSR's collapse

After a year of staying in Moscow, Chris Cheang said it 'opened his eyes to the Russian character'.

March 14, 2021, 10:24 AM

High-flying S’pore student had to come down to earth before she could become a pilot at age 17

Stories of Us: Cheri Teo balanced studying for the 'A' levels & training with the S'pore Youth Flying Club. Today, she's a proud SYFC graduate & is starting her career in the RSAF.

March 14, 2021, 09:28 AM

Cool S'pore dog rides pillion on motorcycle with owner along Toa Payoh road

Cooler than you.

March 14, 2021, 04:13 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.