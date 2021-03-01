Mediacorp adapts 'The Teenage Textbook' into drama comedy series, airs from Mar. 2

"The Teenage Textbook" is getting its own series adaptation by Mediacorp.

Those who have read the book in the hazy days of their adolescence might remember snorting in laughter and tears over it.

Authored by Adrian Tan, the novel has been adapted into a 13-episode drama comedy series set to air on meWATCH and Channel 5 from Mar. 2, 9:30pm.

A new episode will be released every Tuesday.

The original plot follows the life of teenager Mui Ee (played by Ong Yi Xuan) at the fictitious Paya Lebar Junior College.

The rest of the cast features upcoming talents like Xiang Yun’s daughter Tan Yi Xin, Gavin Teo, and 987 deejay Chris Mak in his acting debut.

Veterans Tay Ping Hui, Keagan Kang, Amy Cheng, Darren Lim will star as well, with a cameo by Randall Tan, who was in the 1998 movie.

Here are some stills from the show:

Top image via Ong Yi Xuan and Chris Mak's Instagram pages