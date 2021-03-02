McDonald's S'pore bringing back McGriddles, chocolate pie & Kitkat McFlurry from Mar. 4

McGriddles fans in Singapore, here's some good news for you.
McGriddles will be making a "limited time" return from Mar. 4 onwards, McDonald's Singapore announced today.
It will be available throughout the day.
Here are the details:
Sausage McGriddles (from S$4.50)
Sausage McGriddles with Egg (from S$5.40)
There will also be an All Day S$3 McGriddles with Egg deal on Mar. 8 via My McDonald's App.
McGriddles Stack (from S$6.20)
Comes with a piece of crisp chicken bacon:
McGriddles Feast with McGriddles Stickers (from S$7.50)
The 2021 comeback of McGriddles also comes with set meal that includes a chocolate pie and exclusive McGriddles stickers.
McGriddles stickers that come with each McGriddles feast set will be available on a while-stocks-last basis.
Desserts
You can also enjoy chocolate pie for S$1.50 and Kitkat McFlurry for S$3 from Mar. 4 onwards.
All images courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.