McDonald's S'pore bringing back McGriddles, chocolate pie & Kitkat McFlurry from Mar. 4

For limited time.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 02, 2021, 09:50 AM

McGriddles fans in Singapore, here's some good news for you.

McGriddles will be making a "limited time" return from Mar. 4 onwards, McDonald's Singapore announced today.

It will be available throughout the day.

Here are the details:

Sausage McGriddles (from S$4.50)

Sausage McGriddles with Egg (from S$5.40)

There will also be an All Day S$3 McGriddles with Egg deal on Mar. 8 via My McDonald's App.

McGriddles Stack (from S$6.20)

Comes with a piece of crisp chicken bacon:

McGriddles Feast with McGriddles Stickers (from S$7.50)

The 2021 comeback of McGriddles also comes with set meal that includes a chocolate pie and exclusive McGriddles stickers.

McGriddles stickers that come with each McGriddles feast set will be available on a while-stocks-last basis.

Desserts

You can also enjoy chocolate pie for S$1.50 and Kitkat McFlurry for S$3 from Mar. 4 onwards.

All images courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

