MCCY investigating versions of 'Count on Me, S'pore' circulating online for potential IP infringement

A number of the videos appear to have been taken down, possibly in response to the strong reaction from Singaporeans.

Nigel Chua | March 12, 2021, 11:31 PM

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) says that it is investigating potential copyright infringement by the creators of unauthorised versions of "Count on Me, Singapore" that were circulated online.

The ministry thanked Singaporeans "for coming forward to express [their] sense of ownership and pride over this song," in a brief Facebook post on Mar. 12.

This comes after news of a near-word-for-word copy of the patriotic 1986 song, titled "We Can Achieve", being circulated in multiple videos online. The copied song substituted all mentions of "Singapore" in the lyrics for references to India instead.

A number of the videos appear to have been taken down, however, possibly in response to the strong reaction from Singaporeans.

Top image via MCCY on Facebook and via Youtube

