More thundery showers expected over S'pore for the rest of March 2021

According to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), more thundery showers are expected over Singapore for the rest of March 2021.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, especially closer to the end of the month.

There could be a few days where the showers extend into the evening.

Overall, the rainfall for March 2021 is expected to be near normal for most parts of Singapore.

In the coming fortnight, the daily temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

There could be a few warm days where the maximum temperature could lie within the 34° range, particularly with fewer clouds in the sky.

Overall, the second fortnight of March 2021 is not expected to be as warm as the first half of the month.

