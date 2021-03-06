Sole Covid-19 community case reported on March 6 likely to have past infection, isolated as precaution

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday, March 6.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,020.

12 were symptomatic while one was asymptomatic.

One community case

There is one new unlinked case in the community.

Case 60666

Case 60666 is a 35 year-old female Indonesian national who is a foreign domestic worker. She arrived in Singapore on January 20, 2021, and served Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until February 3.

Her swab test done on February 2 during SHN was negative for Covid-19, as was her pre-departure test taken on January 18 while she was in Indonesia.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on March 4 in preparation for her return to Indonesia.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

Another test taken by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on March 5 came back negative for Covid-19 infection, and her serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

She is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others.

However as MOH is unable to definitively confirm her date of infection, it will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure, including placing all her identified close contacts on quarantine.

12 imported cases

The remaining 12 cases announced today (March 6) are imported. They were all placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the 12 imported cases:

One (Case 60671) is a Singaporean and one (Case 60673) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Indonesia and Malaysia,

Two (Cases 60669 and 60672) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India,

One (Case 60664) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from India,

Seven are Work Permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom three (Cases 60674, 60678 and 60695) are foreign domestic workers.

Nine cases discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,879 have fully recovered from Covid-19 infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 22 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

90 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated, and are cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on March 6.

