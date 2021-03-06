Back

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 6, 1 locally-transmitted case

Latest update.

Jason Fan | March 06, 2021, 03:50 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Mar. 6).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,020.

There is one new locally-transmitted case in the community, with 12 imported cases.

The imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 28: 11

Mar. 1: 12

Mar. 2: 8

Mar. 3: 23

Mar. 4: 19

Mar. 5: 9

Mar. 6: 13

Top image via Unsplash.

