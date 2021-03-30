Back

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 30, 2021

Daily update.

Matthias Ang | March 30, 2021, 10:47 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Mar. 30).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,347.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All the cases are imported.

26 imported cases

Among the 26 imported cases:

  • Seven (Cases 61315, 61324, 61326, 61330, 61331, 61341 and 61348) are Singaporeans and three (Cases 61311, 61322 and 61349) are Singapore

    Permanent Residents who returned from Bangladesh, India, Qatar, Spain and

    the UK.

  • Three (Cases 61320, 61323 and 61328) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived

    from Bangladesh and India.

  • Two (Cases 61314 and 61319) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and

    Nepal.

  • Seven are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and

    the Philippines, of whom five (Cases 61316, 61336, 61338, 61342 and 61344) are foreign domestic workers.

  • Four (Cases 61317, 61318, 61325 and 61329) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

    Cases 61317 and 61318 arrived from India to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents. Cases 61325 and 61329 arrived from the Philippines and Ecuador respectively for work projects

    in Singapore.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

According to MOH, the number of new cases in the community has increased from none in the week before to two cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from none in the week before to two cases in the past week.

Amongst the 126 confirmed cases reported from March 24 to March 30, 45 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 50 have tested negative, and 31 serology test results are pending.

Seven more discharged

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,138 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

142 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin

