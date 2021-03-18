Back

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Mar. 18

This brings the total number of cases to 60,152.

Jason Fan | March 18, 2021, 10:58 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Mar. 18).

All new cases are imported

There are no cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Among the 15 imported cases, three (Cases 60,998, 61,008 and 61,010) are Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who returned from India and Malaysia.

One (Case 61,006) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia, while another (Case 60,992) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

Nine are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia, of whom one (Case 60,991) is a foreign domestic worker.

The last (Case 60,993) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia for a work project in Singapore.

All 15 cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN.

13 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,014 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 14 confirmed cases still in the hospital, with no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Image via MOH.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Unsplash.

