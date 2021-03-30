Back

Visitors to Mandai Columbarium can avoid 1-hour waits & jams by checking real-time traffic updates

Qing Ming approaching.

Ashley Tan | March 30, 2021, 06:50 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Qing Ming festival takes place on Apr. 4, 2021 and as per usual in its lead-up, crowds of people have been heading to Mandai Columbarium to pay their respects to the deceased.

As a result, heavy traffic jams were observed on the roads heading towards the columbarium.

In response to this, NEA has urged visitors to check real-time traffic conditions before heading down.

Traffic jams

Several visitors to the columbarium lamented on Facebook on Mar. 29 and 30 about the congestion they faced, with one commenter describing it as a "massive traffic jam" and another commenter in a Facebook group for Grab drivers stating he had been stuck in the area for an hour.

One person also shared photos of the high volume of traffic experienced, with vehicles snaking out all the way to Mandai Road and Mandai Avenue.

Photo from Ryan Wong / FB

Photo from Ryan Wong / FB

When CNA went down on Mar. 30, they observed that traffic started to build up at around 9:10am.

By 9.30am, there was a queue of cars stretching from the road outside the complex to the inner drop-off point.

The traffic jam subsequently worsened at around 10am, and CNA estimated that there were around 150 cars in the queue.

Most visitors CNA spoke to revealed that they had to wait around half an hour to arrive or leave.

However, Mothership understands that smooth traffic was observed from 1pm for the past two days, and that congestion appears to mainly occur in the mornings.

Columbarium apparently empty a week ago

Just over a week ago, the roads were apparently devoid of vehicles and there was no congestion, with Zaobao reporting that there was no jam on the morning of Mar. 20.

Photos posted online a day after showed the passageways and burning areas completely empty as well.

Measures to reduce congestion

In light of Qing Ming and the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Environment Agency (NEA) previously implemented certain measures to control the crowds at Mandai.

Those visiting the Mandai Columbarium on weekends and the upcoming public holiday, Good Friday, are required to make an e-booking here.

NEA will also be providing real-time updates on traffic conditions outside Mandai and Choa Chu Kang Columbaria via www.nea.gov.sg/qingming2021. NEA advises members of the public to check the updates before heading down.

According to the NEA e-booking site, there are no more slots available on Apr. 2 (Good Friday) and Apr. 4, and only 5.4 per cent of slots are left on Apr. 3.

Nevertheless, more than one-third of the slots are available on Apr. 10 and Apr. 11.

NEA has also urged visitors to abide by safe management measures, such as minimising the group size to two pax per household, avoid crowding around the joss paper and incense burning areas, as well as to take public transport or carpool.

For more details, you can check out NEA's infographic here.

Top photo from Ryan Wong / FB

Haidilao employees sing Fish Leong's 'Break Up Happily' to sobbing & heartbroken customer

Going all out for their customers.

March 30, 2021, 06:47 PM

Unconventional tours around Bugis & Kampong Gelam include photo taking tips & guides who are fictional characters

Letting you view Singapore through a different lens.

March 30, 2021, 06:41 PM

Indonesian maid, 26, dies after allegedly falling from HDB unit while cleaning windows

The maid had been unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

March 30, 2021, 06:26 PM

Cookie shop in Arab Street has stuffed cookies from S$3.75, including vegan & gluten-free options

Om nom nom.

March 30, 2021, 06:00 PM

The second childhood: Young S’poreans share what it’s like being the caregiver of the elderly

The realities of taking care of someone going through a second childhood.

March 30, 2021, 05:59 PM

Gardens by the Bay restaurant has weekday dim sum buffet with roast duck & more from S$26

Nice.

March 30, 2021, 05:33 PM

Lady in S'pore who went through 9-years of domestic violence: Violence is never a means of conflict resolution

Aulia left her matrimonial home together with her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2011.

March 30, 2021, 05:30 PM

Myanmar military opens fire on mourners at funeral of 20-year-old student

The same day also saw the military launch airstrikes on ethnic Karen villagers, displacing about 10,000 people.

March 30, 2021, 05:07 PM

Grab driver with green light at Orchard junction hits cyclist, incurs repair cost & loses income

The driver hopes that his insurance policy will cover the losses, it is uncertain whether his claim will go through.

March 30, 2021, 04:43 PM

Lavender cafe sells Mount Fuji cake rolls with oolong tea, matcha from S$7.80

The closest you can get to Mount Fuji for now.

March 30, 2021, 04:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.