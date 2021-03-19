Back

S'pore man duped 11 women into having sex with him by posing as agent for 'sugar daddies'

He also attempted to threaten some of his victims into having sex with him again.

Matthias Ang | March 19, 2021, 01:20 PM

A man has admitted to tricking 11 women into having sex with him by posing as an agent for sugar daddies in court, both The Straits Times and CNA reported.

On March 18, Wong pleaded guilty to 10 charges which included, cheating, criminal intimidation and possession of obscene photographs for the purpose of circulation, with another 26 taken into consideration.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, De Beers Wong Tian Jun had wanted to pay for sex sometime in 2015. However, he could not afford the prices he saw in online advertisements.

As such, he came up with a scheme to advertise online as a freelance agent looking to provide sugar babies to his "well to do" clients, adding that he was looking for people who "are serious about earning good money."

11 women responded from April 2015 to January 2016

From April 2015 to January 2016, at least 11 women, between the ages of 18 to 24, responded to Wong's advertisement.

Wong told them that he had clients who could pay S$8,000 to S$20,000 per month in order to capture their attention and elaborated that in order to secure a successful "sugar daddy" relationship, they had to:

  • Send nude photographs to him,

  • Have their photographs taken in the nude, and/or

  • Engage in sex acts with him, some of which were filmed.

Wong further claimed to his victims that such acts were necessary so that his clients could evaluate them to assess their suitability for a sugar daddy arrangement.

However, he had no such clients in reality and had lied in order to sleep with these women.

Attempted to threaten some of his victims into having sex with him again

Wong also attempted to have sex with two of his victims a second time by threatening to disseminate their nude photographs.

One of these victims, was 24 years old when she came across Wong's advertisement in October 2015.

Wong deceived her by saying that she could S$10,000 to S$20,000 per month from his clients and requested for nude photographs that he could show to them.

When she expressed her reluctance to do so, Wong replied, "all my girls take skimpy pics so you will be on a losing end."

After viewing her photographs, Wong then asked the victim to meet with him, purportedly for two purposes — to have a photoshoot so as to obtain more photographs to send to his clients, and to engage in sexual activity so that he could rate her performance for them.

In response to her reluctance, Wong replied that one of his clients was travelling to Singapore in a few days and was keen to meet her. In addition, this client had paid his previous sugar baby S$16,000.

The victim subsequently met Wong at Hotel 81 Kovan, along Upper Serangoon Road, on October 18, 2015.

Wong took topless photos of her and convinced the victim into having unprotected sex with him. He did not introduce any clients to her afterwards.

The woman began having anxiety attacks after the incident, along with nightmares and sleeping disorders.

She was eventually diagnosed with adjustment disorder with anxiety.

When she begged Wong to delete the photos on January 30, 2016, he replied that he would do so if she provided sexual services to him.

Wong also said that he would pass the photos to his friends in the event something happened to him, when the victim said she was doing him a favour by not going to the police.

Feeling afraid, the victim eventually made a police report on Feb. 3, 2016, against Wong.

Prosecution calls for at least 30 months' imprisonment

According to CNA, the prosecution has since called for an imprisonment term of at least 30 months in their sentencing submissions in light of Wong's "sustained and egregious offending against multiple victims."

They also highlighted that the offences were premeditated given his systematic approach towards his victims.

Wong will return to court in April for sentencing.

Top image collage from DeBeers Wong Tian Jun Facebook and Google Streetview

