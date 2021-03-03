Man, 27, arrested for allegedly stealing shoes in Telok Blangah multiple times

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of theft cases, the police said in a statement on March 3.

Stole shoes

At about 10:50am on March 2, the police said that they were alerted to a case of stolen shoes from outside a residential unit along Telok Blangah Street 31.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man.

He was arrested on the same day.

Allegedly involved in similar theft cases

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is allegedly involved in "similar cases of theft of shoes" in Telok Blangah.

The police said that the man will be charged in court tomorrow (March 4).

If found guilty of theft with common intention, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Top images via Google StreetView & Unsplash.