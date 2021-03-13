Man at Sentosa allegedly refused to wear mask, pointed middle finger at Safe Distancing Ambassador

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by the police for his suspected involvement in a case of causing public nuisance.

According to a Mar. 13 police news release, police were called to a bar along Siloso Beach Walk in Sentosa around 7:50pm on Thursday (Mar. 11) to deal with the case of a man who allegedly did not wear his mask.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man allegedly pointed his middle finger at a Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA) after being advised to put on his mask, and refused to do so.

To be charged with public nuisance

The man will be charged in court on Saturday (Mar. 13) with public nuisance, which is punishable under the Penal Code.

If found guilty of that charge, he can face a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

For displaying abusive behaviour towards the SDA, the man is liable for the offence of intentionally causing alarm, punishable under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Intentionally causing alarm carries a fine of up to S$5,000, an imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

For allegedly failing to wear a mask in a public place, the man breached the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

If found guilty, he can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The police take a "stern view" of abuse towards SDAs, and members of the public should cooperate and comply with the instructions from SDAs, the police statement said.

Top photo via Sentosa website.