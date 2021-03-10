Back

Man allegedly uses sleight of hand to cheat Bukit Batok shop cashier into giving him extra change

He was seen paying for a pack of cigarettes.

Tanya Ong | March 10, 2021, 03:29 PM

A man in Singapore has been caught on CCTV allegedly cheating a shop's cashier into giving him extra change.

In a video circulating on Facebook, the man was seen at a shop, purportedly in Bukit Batok, buying a pack of cigarettes.

He pays for it with a single note.

The cashier hands him his change, comprising several notes.

Tian Zhu/FB

In the CCTV footage, the man is seen taking one of the notes and placing it in his pocket.

The man then counts the remaining notes in his other hand, and asks the staff about his change.

The staff hands him another note before he is seen leaving the store.

Tian Zhu/FB

The incident appears to have taken place at night on Mar. 9.

According to the Facebook post, the man has allegedly pulled off this ruse twice within a month.

The post has been shared over 300 times in a span of six hours.

Top photo: Tian Zhu/FB

