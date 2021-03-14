Man, 38, arrested for allegedly using other people's personal info 61 times to redeem reusable face masks

The police have arrested a 38-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases.

According to a news release (Mar. 14), the police said that the man allegedly used illegally obtained personal information from others to collect face masks from vending machines put up by Temasek Foundation.

Arrested within 24 hours

At about 11:40am on March 13, police received a report about a victim who was unable to collect his face mask from a vending machine at Pasir Ris East Community Centre.

On the same day, Temasek Foundation had also lodged a report stating that they have received several complaints from members of the public who were not able to collect their face masks at other vending machines located at Bukit Panjang and Bishan.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV cameras fixed in the vending machines, officers from Bedok Police Division and Central Police Division established the identity of the 38-year-old man.

He was arrested within 24 hours on March 14.

Tried to redeem face masks 61 times

Police said that the man had purportedly used illegally obtained personal information to attempt unauthorised redemptions of face masks 61 times.

He managed to successfully collect 11 face masks from various vending machines located at Bukit Panjang Plaza and along Bishan Street 22.

If convicted under Section 420 of the Penal Code, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

For retaining illegally obtained personal information under Section 416A of the Penal Code, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The police said that they have also received similar reports in other residential estates and are intensifying efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

Members of the public who have difficulties redeeming their reusable face masks from vending machines can contact Temasek Foundation at [email protected]

Top image by Joshua Lee.