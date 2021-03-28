Man, 29, arrested after allegedly insisting on drinking after 10:30pm & starting brawl at influencer Xinde Yap's bar

Xinde Yap may be better known as one of the Dee Kosh boys, but the 25-year-old influencer also has a business of his own — Chug Chug, a bar at Tanjong Pagar.

Man had to be restrained

While the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about its own set of challenges, one particular customer decided to make things more difficult by allegedly demanding a drink after 10:30pm.

F&B establishments in Singapore are currently not allowed to sell alcohol after 10:30pm due to Covid-19 restrictions.

According to Yap, the man had walked in while the bar was closing up and asked for a drink.

When his request was denied, some verbal back and forth ensued before things got physical.

The minor brawl, which started when the customer pushed Yap, involved at least two other Chug Chug staff.

Here's the CCTV footage of the incident, posted by Yap to his Instagram Stories shortly after it took place on Mar. 24:

The influencer said that the police were alerted by Chug Chug's staff and regular customers, and arrested the man after arriving at the scene and finding out what happened.

On Mar. 26, Yap updated his followers with a more detailed account of the incident:

29-year-old man arrested

The police confirmed with Mothership that they had received a call for assistance at the bar on Mar. 24, 10:51pm.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and criminal force, and investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Xinde Yap's Instagram page