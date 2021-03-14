Around 100,000 M'sians working in S'pore to be vaccinated as Johor aims to reopen borders

About 100,000 Malaysians working in Singapore will soon receive their Covid-19 vaccinations as Johor is looking to reopen borders with Singapore either by May or June this year, according to The Star.

Will be done in stages

Johor's chief minister Hasni Mohammad said that there are about 400,000 Malaysians currently working in Singapore.

As such, vaccinations for Malaysian workers in Singapore will need to be done in stages.

At the initial stage, about 100,000 Malaysians will receive their jabs.

Should not be difficult for both countries as they are using same vaccines

The Malaysian authorities will create a system to register Malaysians working in Singapore and prioritise them by giving them the vaccines earlier.

Hasni explained, as reported by The Star: "Malaysia is also using the same vaccines as Singapore (Pfizer-BioNTech). It should not be difficult for both countries to recognise the inoculation process via a certificate available on the MySejahtera app (a Malaysian app)."

He added that those who are vaccinated should not be required to quarantine themselves after crossing the border.

Johor looking to reopen borders

The Malaysia-Singapore borders have been closed since March 18, 2020 when Malaysia implemented the movement control order for the first time.

Since then, Johor's economy has suffered significantly and the state has been desperate to reopen borders.

With this vaccination process, there is hope that the borders might reopen soon, said Hasni.

He added, according to Utusan Malaysia:

"I am thankful that the government understands the need to revitalise the economy, especially in Johor, by enabling cross-border activities. We hope that this move will help speed up the reopening of the borders and boost the economic sector in the state of Johor."

Top images from TTSH/FB & by Andrew Koay.