Yang Guo Fu opening 3rd outlet at Esplanade Xchange, offering 1-for-1 deal from Apr. 2 to 11, 2021

The world's largest mala tang chain Yang Guo Fu has opened its third outlet in Singapore on Mar. 1, 2021.

In November 2020, they launched a one-for-one deal for a limited period to celebrate the opening of their second outlet in Bugis.

To celebrate the opening of their third outlet, they are running another one-for-one promotion that is exclusive to their new Esplanade Exchange outlet.

1-for-1 deal

To redeem this deal, diners have to order one Seafood Mala Tang Bowl (S$15) and get a free Meat Mala Tang Bowl.

For the Meat Mala Tang Bowl, there are three options - chicken, pork, or beef.

Diners can choose among three different broths - Spicy Mala Beef Broth, Tomato Broth, and Mala Ban - for their Mala Tang Bowl.

For those who cannot take too much spice, the Tomato Broth is an ideal choice.

Experienced mala fans can choose between the dry Mala Ban or the soupy Spicy Mala Beef Broth.

Exclusive to the Esplanade Xchange outlet, this promotion is valid from Apr. 2 to 11, 2021.

This promotion is available from 3:30pm to 9:30pm on weekdays, and 11am to 9pm on weekends and public holidays.

Do note that the ingredients for each bowl are fixed for this promotion and are non-exchangeable for other items.

Yang Guo Fu @ Esplanade Xchange

Address: 90 Bras Basah Road, #B1-27, Esplanade MRT Station, Singapore 189562

Opening hours: 11am-9pm, daily

Top images by Yang Guo Fu.