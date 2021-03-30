Gardens by the Bay restaurant has weekday dim sum buffet with roast duck & more from S$26

Majestic Bay Restaurant, an eatery located at Gardens by the Bay, is offering an all-you-can-eat dim sum buffet.

Prices

Here are the prices:

S$26 per person (Monday to Friday)

S$18 per child (three to ten years old)

S$33 per person (Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays)

You can choose from three seatings which are one and a half hours long:

First seating: 11:30am till 1pm (last order 12:45pm)

Second seating: 1:30pm till 3pm (last order 2:45pm)

Third seating: 5:30pm till 7pm (last order 6:45pm)

Menu

A single portion of six dishes will be served, including Cantonese Roast Duck, Herbal Poached Sea Prawns, Coffee Sauce Pork Belly Ribs, Crispy Pumpkin with Salted Egg, Spicy Chicken Cubes and Ginger Sauce Marinated Jelly Fish.

However, there are 25 dishes that are all-you-can-eat, ranging from small plates to soup, rice and noodles and dim sum.

Small plates like Onsen egg in Truffle Oil, Cold Century Egg Tofu and Poached Spinach in Broth are available.

For soup, there is the Hot & Sour Soup and Bamboo Shoot Three Treasures Soup.

For rice and noodles, there are Ee Fu Noodles with Chives, Wok-fried Beef Hor Fun, Yang Zhou Fried Rice and more.

Here are some of the available dim sum options:

Crispy Beancurd Skin Roll

Pan-seared Radish Cake

Steamed Lotus Leaf Rice

Steamed Prawn Dumpling

Poached Spicy Wantons

Steamed Char Siew Bao

Century Egg Porridge

Salted Bean Pastry

View the full menu here or WhatsApp 8588 1028 to make a reservation.

Majestic Bay Restaurant

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Below Flower Dome, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm, 5:30pm to 9pm, daily

Top photos via Majestic Bay Restaurant and @happykl19 on Instagram