Indonesian maid, 26, dies after allegedly falling from HDB unit while cleaning windows

The maid had been unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

Lean Jinghui | March 30, 2021, 06:26 PM

An Indonesian maid has died after she fell from the sixth storey of an HDB unit.

She was allegedly cleaning the windows when the tragedy happened.

According to Lianhe Wanbaothe incident happened yesterday (Mar. 29) at 4:53pm, at Blk 464 Upper Serangoon Road.

Felt dizzy before the incident

The deceased, Pipit, 26, had been working in Singapore for about six months, to look after the unit's sole inhabitant – a wheelchair-bound elderly woman. It was her first time in Singapore.

Another Indonesian maid who lived on the same floor told reporters from Wanbao that she'd been shocked by the news of Pipit's death.

Crying while being interviewed, she said that she received a text message from Pipit at around 4:41pm, saying that she felt dizzy and had a headache.

That was about 12 minutes before the incident happened.

Unfortunately, she had not seen the message immediately and had only learnt about the fatal fall after seeing police officers at the HDB's ground level.

The deceased had allegedly been lying in a pool of blood with the kitchen window from the six-storey unit still open when a passer-by alerted the police.

Died in hospital

In response to a query from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they had received a call for assistance at 464 Upper Serangoon Road at 4:53pm on Mar. 29, where the 26-year-old was found lying at the foot of said location.

Paramedics who quickly arrived on the scene subsequently transported the maid to Sengkang General Hospital for immediate attention.

SPF also confirmed that the 26-year-old had been unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

Here are some helpful helplines for domestic helpers, should you or anyone you know be facing any problems and need someone to talk to:

Centre for Domestic Employees: 1800 225 5233 (24 hrs)

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training: 1800 339 4357 (24 hrs)

HOME: 1800 797 7977 or +65 9787 3122 (Whatsapp / Viber / SMS)

