Macaque rifles through unattended GrabFood bag at Bukit Timah, munches on stolen snack

Munchies.

Ashley Tan | March 08, 2021, 03:23 PM

Long-tailed macaques in Singapore are well known for their cheeky behaviour.

Another case of belongings being pilfered by the playful creatures occurred near Bukit Timah Shopping Centre on Feb. 20.

The victim this time was a GrabFood delivery rider, unaware of the incident when it occurred.

Cheeky

Mothership reader observed the monkey rifling through the contents of the GrabFood bag.

A video taken by the reader showed the macaque popping its head out of the bag, which was secured to the rider's motorcycle.

With what appears to be a packaged bun in hand, the macaque hops off the bike and trots a few metres away to the grass patch nearby to indulge in its spoils.

Video from Esteezaki

It makes short work of the plastic packaging, and soon enough, is happily munching on the stolen snack.

Video from Esteezaki

The reader speculated that the food could have been the rider's lunch or midday snack.

He added that, unluckily, the rider did not make it back in time before the macaque finished consuming the food.

Conceal food and plastic bags

Macaques have previously been brazen enough to venture all the way to urban areas such as a supermarket to steal food.

According to NParks, visitors to nature areas should take note not to feed the macaques, as it might reduce their natural inclination to forage in the forests.

If you encounter a macaque at one of Singapore's nature areas, here are some things to take note of:

  • Remain calm and quiet.

  • Do not make sudden movements.

  • Do not maintain eye contact with the monkeys.

  • Conceal all food and plastic bags.

  • Do not try to hit the monkey.

  • Look away and back off slowly.

  • Keep away from the area until the monkeys have left.

Top photo from Esteezaki

